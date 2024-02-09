UNFPD reports several graffiti incidents in men’s bathrooms on campus

Since the beginning of the semester, the University of North Florida Police Department has been notified of several graffiti incidents in men’s bathrooms around campus. All the vandalism consists of similar symbols written in blue and silver.

Gallery • 3 Photos Blue and silver graffiti has been found in men's bathrooms 10 times this semester. (Photos courtesy of UNFPD Chief Frank Mackesy)

UNFPD Chief Frank Mackesy said this number of graffiti cases in such a short period is highly unusual at UNF.

“Actually, this is the first time since I’ve been here,” he said.

Mackesy said there have been 10 separate reports of these incidents already. UNFPD currently has no suspects but is assuming a male is executing the crimes because they are consistently taking place in men’s bathrooms.

In police reports, UNFPD estimated that hundreds of dollars have already been spent cleaning the graffiti.

“We just want it to stop because it is getting expensive cleaning it up and because it just doesn’t contribute anything at all to the environment of our campus,” said Mackesy.

Mackesy encourages anyone with information on the case to contact UNFPD by calling 904-620-2800.

