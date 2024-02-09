UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Spinnaker Radio, Everywhere
Trending Stories
1
What to know before OzFest 2024

What to know before OzFest 2024

2
UNF closing Office of Diversity and Inclusion due to anti-DEI regulation

UNF closing Office of Diversity and Inclusion due to anti-DEI regulation

3
A female African lion at the Jacksonville Zoo. Lions can be found on the main path of the Africa loop. (Rachel Bacchus)

A guide to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens

4
Photo of the cover of Lore (Kiela Jefferson)

Lore: A twist on Greek mythology

5
The spread, in all its glory. (Ethan Leckie)

BDubs BOGO Boneless Thursdays: Great deal, spotty service

Blue and silver graffiti has been found in mens bathrooms 10 times this semester. (Photos courtesy of UNFPD Chief Frank Mackesy)
Jayla Adams hits game-winner as women’s basketball knocks off Austin Peay 52-50
(Rachel Bacchus)
The spread, in all its glory. (Ethan Leckie)
Photo of the cover of Lore (Kiela Jefferson)

Kiela Jefferson, Features Intern

February 6, 2024

UNFPD reports several graffiti incidents in men’s bathrooms on campus

Sydney Teitelbaum, Police Reporter
February 9, 2024

Since the beginning of the semester, the University of North Florida Police Department has been notified of several graffiti incidents in men’s bathrooms around campus. All the vandalism consists of similar symbols written in blue and silver.

CCR+2024-0008+Example+1
Gallery3 Photos
Blue and silver graffiti has been found in men's bathrooms 10 times this semester. (Photos courtesy of UNFPD Chief Frank Mackesy)

UNFPD Chief Frank Mackesy said this number of graffiti cases in such a short period is highly unusual at UNF.

“Actually, this is the first time since I’ve been here,” he said.

Mackesy said there have been 10 separate reports of these incidents already. UNFPD currently has no suspects but is assuming a male is executing the crimes because they are consistently taking place in men’s bathrooms.

In police reports, UNFPD estimated that hundreds of dollars have already been spent cleaning the graffiti.

“We just want it to stop because it is getting expensive cleaning it up and because it just doesn’t contribute anything at all to the environment of our campus,” said Mackesy. 

Mackesy encourages anyone with information on the case to contact UNFPD by calling 904-620-2800.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Latest
Jayla Adams hits game-winner as women’s basketball knocks off Austin Peay 52-50
Jayla Adams hits game-winner as women’s basketball knocks off Austin Peay 52-50
(Rachel Bacchus)
UNF hosting several events for Homecoming 2024
The spread, in all its glory. (Ethan Leckie)
BDubs BOGO Boneless Thursdays: Great deal, spotty service
A female African lion at the Jacksonville Zoo. Lions can be found on the main path of the Africa loop. (Rachel Bacchus)
A guide to the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
Lyric Swann dribbles the ball up the court
UNF women’s basketball goes winless on latest road trip
What to know before OzFest 2024
What to know before OzFest 2024
More in Police Beat
UPD Chief Frank Mackesy (second from left) and other university officers accept the Excelsior status from the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation. (Photo courtesy of UPD)
UNF Police Department awarded “highest level” of accreditation
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. (Photo courtesy of the Office of Ron DeSantis)
HB 543 leaves some confused where guns are, aren’t allowed
The words Police Beat are written in red and white, surrounded by a white square outline. In the background, a University of North Florida Police Department cruiser is tinted blue.
One person shot near UNF campus, alert says
UNF logo.
UNF student died in traffic accident over weekend, university confirms
The suspect (shown above). Photo courtesy of the University of North Florida.
UNF police release photos of suspect in on-campus theft
The words Police Beat are written in red and white, surrounded by a white square outline. In the background, a University of North Florida Police Department cruiser is tinted blue.
UNF police searching for suspect in theft on-campus, alert says
More in University
UNF closing Office of Diversity and Inclusion due to anti-DEI regulation
UNF closing Office of Diversity and Inclusion due to anti-DEI regulation
Osprey Cove (Jeanne Gilbert)
UNF issues all-clear after Tornado Warning expires
The University of North Florida entrance sign with a green palm tree behind and purple and white flowers in front.
UNF cancels Tuesday classes due to severe weather
UNF logo.
Their assaulter isn’t on the graduation program, but UNF never told them
A University of North Florida graduation cap.
They were sexually assaulted in the dorms and told they would graduate alongside the man UNF deemed responsible
Rabbi Shmuli Novack lights the Menorah. (Photo courtesy of the Chabad at UNF)
Chabad at UNF celebrates Jewish unity at Menorah lighting

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *