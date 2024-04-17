Richmond Wynn transitioning from chief diversity officer to VP of Community Engagement and Partnerships

The University of North Florida announced Wednesday that Richmond Wynn will transition from chief diversity officer to vice president of the newly formed Office of Community Engagement and Partnerships.

UNF announced in January that it would begin phasing out the Office of Diversity and Inclusion. President Moez Limayem ensured no staff members would lose their jobs at UNF because of the closures. Instead, he said they would be assigned to work in other departments with the same salary or higher.

According to UNF, Wynn will lead this department in connecting businesses and community organizations with UNF to expand resources like research experiences, student internships, and mentoring programs. It will also work with other UNF departments to promote on-campus community engagement activities.

“Richmond is a highly respected member of the Jacksonville community, making him the ideal person to lead this effort,” Limayem said. “UNF plays a critical role in our region, and there is tremendous opportunity to have an even greater impact.”

UNF said expanding its partnerships in the community is a top priority outlined in the 2023-28 Strategic Plan, and Wynn will work to continue the university’s role of providing talent to Jacksonville area employers.

“Community engagement is a key focus of our Strategic Plan, and I am confident that under Richmond’s leadership, UNF will remain a strong leader in Jacksonville, bringing people together to collaborate, innovate and solve problems,” Limayem said.

Currently an associate professor of public health, Wynn began his career at UNF in 2000 and has held several roles since, including director of the Counseling Center.

Before receiving his doctorate in counselor education from the University of Florida, Wynn got his bachelor’s in sociology from UF and a master’s in health from UNF, specializing in addiction and mental health counseling.

Wynn will officially begin his new role as vice president of Community Engagement and Partnerships on April 29.

