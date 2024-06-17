UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF archaeology students dig at Black Hammock Island

UNF campus alert warns of phone scam

Madelyn Schneider, News Editor
June 17, 2024

The University of North Florida sent out an alert notification on Monday afternoon to inform the community about a phone call scam.

According to the alert, an unknown individual called the family of a UNF student pretending to be an officer with the University Police Department. The individual asked the family for money so the student could be released from jail. 

“UNF wants the campus to be aware that this is a scam, and UPD would never call asking for money,” the alert said. 

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has been notified and is investigating the incident. 

UPD asks anyone with information on this incident or a similar one to contact them at 904-620-2800.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

