NCAA track and field regionals are coming to UNF; here’s what you need to know

The first round of the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships kick off this week, with the east regional taking place at the University of North Florida’s Hodges Stadium from Wednesday through Saturday.

This isn’t the first time UNF has hosted, but for first-time attendees, it’s important to know a few things before you go. As with any sporting event, getting a ticket is the first and most important step.

Single-event tickets are available to purchase for $15, but full-week passes cost $40, with some discounted options running $35. Those looking to purchase tickets can visit this link. All tickets are general admission, so seating will be on a first come, first served basis.

Tickets aren’t the only thing you’ll need to take care of before attending, though. Only clear bags will be allowed throughout the week in accordance with UNF Athletics’ usual policy, which can be seen below.

Fans can park in Lot 18, which is located across Osprey Ridge Road north of Hodges Stadium.

As for the events themselves, there will be no shortage of action for fans to take in. The first round for men and women will feature a total of 26 events, with Friday and Saturday providing another 28 events. The full schedule can be found below.

While UNF will be hosting dozens of athletes from all over the country, there will be some Ospreys taking to their home track throughout the week.

UNF athletes Robert Pedroza, Aidan O’Gorman and Macauley Franks will be competing alongside nationwide opponents. In addition to hosting, these three will have a chance to bolster the Ospreys’ name within the track and field world.

Pedroza, a junior from Key West, Fla., will compete in the 1500m event, which is scheduled to take place Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Later that evening, O’Gorman will cap off the day’s activities in the 10,000 meter event scheduled for 9:10 p.m.

This duo will look to secure a spot in the quarterfinals on Friday. Also that day, Franks will get his shot at success when the 3000 meter steeplechase event kicks off at 5:40 p.m. This won’t be his first crack at a championship event, as he has previous experience in the NCAA Division II Championships from his time at Western Washington.

Those who can’t make it to Hodges Stadium can follow along with live stats or by watching via ESPN+. For more information, fans can visit UNF’s full event page.

___

