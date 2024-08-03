UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

(Photo courtesy of UNF)
Inside Out 2 (AP Photo)

Tyler Bell, Volunteer Reporter

July 29, 2024

UNF issues campus alert: Monitoring Tropical Storm Debby

Madelyn Schneider, News Editor
August 3, 2024

Updates

Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, 5 p.m.: Spinnaker’s Tropical Storm Debby updates made after 5 p.m. Sunday can be monitored here.

Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, 11:30 a.m.: Jacksonville is now under a tornado watch and a tropical storm warning is still in effect for surrounding areas according to the National Weather Service.  Much of the Northern Gulf Coast is still under a hurricane warning as Tropical Storm Debby approaches. 

A tornado watch is in effect until 8 p.m. Sunday for the following counties: Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, Desoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lake, Lee, Leon, Levy, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, Union, Volusia, Wakulla.               

 

A Tornado Watch is in effect for regions outlined in red (NOAA)

NWS issued a new advisory at 11 a.m. Sunday. The advisory stated that Debby has sustained 65 miles per hour winds and is headed Northwest at 13 miles per hour.

Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, 7:15 a.m.: Tropical Storm Debby is now forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane before it makes landfall on the Gulf Coast on Monday after the National Weather Service’s latest advisory.

Hurricane and Tropical Storm warnings are now in effect for parts of Northwest Florida as of 5 a.m. Sunday. 

Much of Northeast Florida is under tropical storm, storm surge and flash flood watches. This area is not under any tornado warnings or watches at this time.

According to NWS Jacksonville, Debby is expected to bring six to 12 inches of rain to the Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida regions. If Debby slows down after it makes landfall, 15 to 20 inches of rain is possible in localized areas.

Moderate river flooding is expected for Jacksonville and surrounding areas with a potential for flash flooding. Bands of rain will begin Sunday with the heaviest rainfall potential starting Monday morning through Tuesday night.

Saturday, Aug 3, 2024, 8:30 p.m.: The National Weather Service issued a new advisory at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tropical Storm Debby has sustained winds up to 40 miles per hour as it makes its way through the Gulf of Mexico.

At this time, Jacksonville is still not under any watches, warnings or advisories.

Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024, 6:15 p.m.: The National Weather Service issued an advisory at 5 p.m. Saturday which upgraded Tropical Depression 4 to the named Tropical Storm Debby.

Tropical storm watches are now in effect for Gilchrist, Suwannee, Hamilton and Echols counties. At this time, Jacksonville is still not under any watches, warnings or advisories. 

NWS urges residents of Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida to complete their storm preparations by Sunday evening. Heavy rainfall, flooding and tropical storm-force winds are expected for the entirety of this area.

NWS predicts Debby will reach hurricane-force winds when it makes landfall Monday afternoon.

Original article

The University of North Florida said its crisis management team is “closely monitoring” the development of Tropical Depression 4 in a campus alert sent out Saturday afternoon. 

According to the alert, UNF plans to continue normal operations and will provide another update Sunday afternoon.

“At this time, the University continues to operate on a normal schedule. Another update will be issued tomorrow afternoon,” the alert said. 

The National Hurricane Center upgraded the storm to a tropical depression Friday night. The storm is expected to develop into a tropical storm by late Saturday evening. Jacksonville is not under any weather warnings, watches or advisories, as of 2 p.m. Saturday.

Tropical Depression 4 is expected to make its way through the Gulf of Mexico Sunday and make landfall on Florida’s west coast Monday morning as a tropical storm. (National Weather Service).

Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida can expect the heaviest rainfall Sunday night through Monday night, according to National Weather Service Jacksonville’s daily brief issued Saturday at 2:11 p.m. It says flash flooding and river flooding are potential impacts to those areas.

The campus alert urged UNF students and faculty to prepare for the storm. Storm preparedness information can be found here.

UNF sends out campus alerts via text messages, phone calls and notifications on the Safe Ospreys app. Students can download the app here.

This is a breaking news article. Stay with Spinnaker as we bring continued updates.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

Madelyn Schneider
Madelyn Schneider, News Editor
Madelyn Schneider is a sophomore majoring in English and minoring in mass communication at the University of North Florida. Madelyn has worked as Spinnaker's news editor since the spring of 2024. After graduating, she plans to pursue a career doing what she loves most: writing.

