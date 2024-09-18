UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
Categories:

‘I knew UNF was the right pick’: How McSwigan’s decision to return home changed her college career

Ethan Howick, Sports Editor
September 18, 2024

For the past two seasons, UNF sophomore Paige McSwigan has been Women’s Soccer’s standout player— but McSwigan and Assistant Coach Morgan Luckie still think the team can achieve more. 

“She wants to be out there and get better,” Luckie said. “She wants to do the work.”

The midfielder led the Ospreys with 10 points last year and leads the group with four this season. During her freshman year, McSwigan garnered the ASUN All-Freshman and Second Team awards. Even with all the accolades, McSwigan and Luckie believe she has “more in her.”

“I feel like I had a really good year last year but I know I can do better,” McSwigan said. “Scoring more goals for my team is a big short-term goal for me.”

Luckie noted the team’s struggles last season and reiterated McSwigan’s impact to the team. 

“Last year… we didn’t have the greatest year, but she was that player that made things happen when we needed them,” Luckie added. “She has this year as well, but I think she would agree there is even more in her.”

Along with her Second Team and All-Freshman ASUN awards, McSwigan is a part of the 2023-24 ASUN Honor Roll. (UNF Athletics/Noah Thomas)

Becoming an Osprey

McSwigan started her college career at the University of Cincinnati. She played just six games before her freshman season ended prematurely due to an injury. After a year of limited playing time, the St. Johns native returned home and transferred to UNF.

“I knew that UNF was the right pick.”

McSwigan chose the Ospreys because of her history with head coach Eric Faulconer. McSwigan said she’s known Faulconer since high school and that he attended many other games during the recruitment process. 

“He’s really easy to talk to, very personable, very empathetic,” said McSwigan.

Faulconer’s trust in her abilities was among the main reasons she transferred to UNF, according to McSwigan. She credits self-confidence for her presence as a Division One athlete. 

“Being confident in yourself is a huge deal,” McSwigan said. “And… to play free and well every single game.”

After her injury at Cincinnati, McSwigan spent most of the summer before her first season at UNF,  playing club soccer with other girls from “bigger colleges.”

“Just being able to have fun in that environment and knowing that I could play well around those college girls at bigger colleges,” said McSwigan. 

Passion and potential

According to Luckie, McSwigan is a team player. 

“She’s someone that people gravitate towards,” Luckie said. “When you’re a good person and a good teammate, that’s what happens.”

Luckie noted McSwigan’s will to perform for her team and her ability as a playmaker. 

“She wants the ball, she wants to make plays, she wants to be a playmaker,” Luckie said. “She has the ability to take players on and create plays with her movement.”

Luckie complimented McSwigan so frequently that the praise would likely fill multiple pages. To list a few of his remarks, the assistant coach credited McSwigan’s intelligence, selflessness, passion and overall potential. 

“You see the passion she has playing soccer,” Luckie said. “She enjoys playing, she’s a really good teammate, she’s a selfless person, and she really knows the game of soccer.”

McSwigan’s stats show contribution with and without the ball. During her freshman season at UNF, McSwigan started nearly every game while leading the team in goals and assists. 

“It’s not always having the ball,” Luckie said. “It’s what you do without the ball because most of the game you’re not going to have the ball.”

“She’s definitely a huge part of our program,” Luckie said. “That’s why I’m glad she’s not at Cincinnati anymore.”

To win is to have “belief”

McSwigan has learned to enjoy soccer by building her confidence and “playing free.”

With her various team and personal goals, including winning an ASUN championship and playing professionally in the future, McSwigan is still focused on enjoying the moment. 

“Enjoying [the season] is also a big thing because it goes by so fast.”

Setting high expectations for herself and her team, both McSwigan and Luckie said belief is a huge factor in winning.

“Believing that we will win each game does a lot for us,” McSwigan said. “The entire team has to have belief.”

Luckie said belief is how the program took home their first Power 4 win last month at Miami. 

McSwigan, Luckie and the rest of the UNF women’s soccer team will open ASUN conference play this week at Florida Gulf Coast University.

“The stakes are a lot higher once conference play starts,” McSwigan said. “These games are must-wins.”

McSwigan said having positive energy is essential to the team. 

“When we have energy, no one can take that away from us,” McSwigan said. “It’s how we manipulate that energy into a positive type of energy.”

The Ospreys will begin their quest to win an ASUN Championship on Thursday against FGCU. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Features
Ogier Gardens staff discuss preventing food waste and student resources
Ogier Gardens staff discuss preventing food waste and student resources
Dean of Students and victim advocates help students with fourth annual Red Zone programming
Dean of Students and victim advocates help students with fourth annual Red Zone programming
(Courtesy of UNF)
UNF to offer new degree in environmental science as deadline approaches for Environmental Leadership Program
In room 1314, attendees filled multiple seats to watch the first film of the semester, "Problemista". (Courtesy of Nicholas de Villiers)
Movies on the House kicks off its fall series: Free movies for UNF students
The Circle: Shared community space for the SAC programs in Tom and Betty Petway Hall.
How UNF Student Accessibility Center can support students
Nick Morrow has now conducted multiple coaching searches since taking over as athletic director in 2021.
UNF athletic director says new scholarship rule could make it more ‘difficult’ to play college sports
More in Latest
OPINION: It’s time to beat the Sunday scaries
OPINION: It’s time to beat the Sunday scaries
SG Senate passes Title VIII amendments
SG Senate passes Title VIII amendments
With four new signings this offseason, the Ospreys are going to look much different on the court in 2024
Error-prone UNF Volleyball drops match to ranked FSU team
UNF MedNexus
Students could win up to $5,000 scholarship with UNF MedNexus competition
OPINION: Degree inflation has ruined the workforce
OPINION: Degree inflation has ruined the workforce
UNF College of Education and Human Services
UNF launches inclusive postsecondary program: USoar
More in Sports
(UNF Athletics)
UNF Men’s Soccer shutout by UAB in first home loss of the season
A rendering of the proposed film room inside UNF Arena.
‘We have a vision’: UNF Athletics announces locker room renovations
(UNF Athletics/Todd Drexler)
Reinhardt's brace leads UNF men's soccer, Davies to first win of the season
Although the Ospreys could not score, the team generated more scoring chances in the second half.(UNF Athletics/Todd Drexler)
Women's Soccer ends tough season opening-stretch with draw against UF
@UNFOspreys on X
UNF athletics announces logo 'refresh,' but why?
'A long time coming': UNF student to compete at Paris Paralympic Games
'A long time coming': UNF student to compete at Paris Paralympic Games
About the Contributor
Ethan Howick
Ethan Howick, Sports Editor
Ethan Howick is a second-year communications major at the University of North Florida and is Spinnaker's sports editor. Ethan has a passion for sports journalism with hopes of becoming a journalist and/or broadcaster for a sports media company someday. During his free time, Ethan enjoys spending time with his family and attending many sporting events with friends.