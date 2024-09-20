UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF Spinnaker
UNF Spinnaker
The SG scholarship deadline is this Monday. Here’s what to know

Ethan Leckie, Managing Editor
September 20, 2024

The UNF Student Government allocates more than $68,000 for scholarships each year, providing financial assistance to all students.

All 13 student government-funded scholarships are now available for students to apply for.

Scholarships are available for undergraduate, graduate and nontraditional students, with some exclusively for upper-class and first-generation students.

SG-funded Scholarships are divided into two categories: Competitive and Decentralized. Competitive scholarships are managed directly by the student government. The SG Scholarship Committee reviews applicants for these scholarships and determines the recipients of each scholarship.

Decentralized Scholarships are allocated by the student government but given to other university departments to distribute. SG does not determine the recipients of these scholarships. Instead, the non-SG departments that receive the funding are responsible for deciding their award recipients.

The awards from each scholarship are divided between the fall and spring semesters. The first half of the scholarship is disbursed in the fall semester and the second half in the spring.  

Student Government Treasurer Benjamin Smith chairs the SG Scholarship Committee. Along with eight other voting members, Smith decides the award recipients for Competitive Scholarships. He notes that the variety of scholarships available reflects the differing needs of UNF’s student body.

“The idea is to have scholarships that appeal to a broad audience of students so that as many students as possible are eligible for at least a scholarship,” he said.

The number of scholarships students can apply for is unlimited. However, students can only receive one scholarship if accepted for multiple scholarships. The deadline to apply for all SG-funded scholarships is Monday, Sept. 23, by 5 p.m. As each scholarship has different qualifications and criteria, consult SG’s website regarding scholarships before applying. 

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

