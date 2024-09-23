Men’s Soccer outlasts USC Upstate in offensive shootout

The UNF Men’s soccer team defeated the University of South Carolina Upstate with a final score of 3-2 on Tuesday night at Hodges Stadium.

The Ospreys snapped a three-game losing streak after scoring three goals in the first half, including two from sophomore Anton Khelil and one from junior Luc Granitur. USC Upstate roared back with two consecutive goals, but the comeback attempt fell short and the Ospreys secured their second win.

UNF opened the scoring instantly with a goal by Khelil on the right side of the net. USC fired a trio of shots between the sixth and seventh minute, but UNF goalie Luciano Natoli prevented the Spartans from evening the score.

Khelil notched his second goal 12 minutes into the game, which secured North Florida’s second brace of the season. Both teams earned a combined four yellow cards in the first half. No penalties resulted in scores during the opening frame.

Granitur launched the ball from midfield and into the goal to extend the Ospreys lead to 3-0. This goal received national attention, as the play appeared on ESPN’s “SportsCenter Top 10,” a highlight reel that shows the day’s best sports moments.

USC Upstate answered by scoring a goal near the half’s end. However, UNF entered the locker room with a dominating 3-1 halftime lead.

The second half started slow, with only two shots taken during the first 10 minutes. The match turned chippy after four more yellow cards were issued during the final frame.

With 24 minutes left, a UNF player attempted a header shot and collided with the USC’s goalie. The goalie followed by pushing the UNF player. Officials did not issue a yellow card.

The game intensified after the Spartans scored another goal during the 72nd minute. With 18 minutes remaining, the momentum shifted to USC Upstate. The Spartans outshot the Ospreys 12-11, but UNF made the most of their chances and held on for the 3-2 victory.

Following the game, head coach Jamie Davies credited North Florida’s early game intensity with helping them secure the win.

“The intensity that we came out to play with,” Davies said. “That’s been the challenge for this group.”

Davies said it was “huge” that UNF ended non-conference play with a win and snapped their losing streak.

“Winning is contagious; you get so much confidence from winning,” Davies said. “We learned a lot of good lessons in out-of-conference play.”

Khelil’s brace ended up being the difference in the game, as the midfielder scored his first two goals of the season in the first half.

“It feels very good,” Khelil said. “My father always told me I should take more chances.

Khelil and Davies said that confidence is key for ASUN conference play.

“We’re like a family,” Khelil said. “When things got hard, we kept fighting and now we’re confident heading into conference play.”

UNF improves to 2-4-2 and USC Upstate falls to 1-7.

The Ospreys open ASUN play on Saturday as they travel to Stetson University. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

