UNF report shows decreases in on-campus violent crime in 2023

The University of North Florida’s 2023 Annual Security and Fire Report reveals a decline in reported cases of rape, fondling, dating violence and aggravated assault.

The ASFR, released on Sept. 25, details crime statistics, security procedures and crime prevention programs from the previous calendar year. According to the ASFR, the statistics are gathered from UNF police, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Campus Security Authorities and the UNF Dean of Students office records. Federal law requires federally-funded colleges and universities to release the report by Oct. 1, according to the Clery Center.

According to the ASFR, motor vehicle theft is the only crime reported to increase exponentially. Reports of robbery on campus also increased by two from 2022 to 2023, according to the 2023 ASFR.

The 2023 ASFR reported 10 cases of motor vehicle theft, an increase from the three cases noted in the 2022 ASFR. The University Police Department’s Chief Frank Mackesy attributes this increase to a series of university-owned golf cart thefts perpetrated by a juvenile who acted alone.

Mackesy believes that violent crimes on campus are most likely being underreported due to the underreporting of violent crimes on a national level. The 2022 National Criminal Victimization Survey released by the U.S. Department of Justice reveals that 42% of violent crimes were reported to police. This means that two out of five people don’t report being the victim of a violent crime to police.

“I would rather a student that doesn’t fully understand the definition [of the violent crime] report it so we can point them towards [counseling] services,” said Mackesy.

Mackesy recommends that students stay aware of their surroundings, report suspicious activity to UPD, and secure their valuables to ensure their safety on campus. According to Mackesy, thieves regularly steal from the skateboard rack in front of the Osprey Café. Securing skateboards, scooters and bicycles can prevent them from being stolen.

According to the 2023 ASFR, victimized students can make a confidential report if they do not want to pursue charges. Confidential reports allow UNF to improve campus safety and keep an accurate database of crime on campus. Students can complete a UPD Silent Witness Report or call the 24-Hour Crisis Helpline at (904) 620-1010 to make a confidential report.

