The Cyber Bowl: Compete to win prizes and learn about cybersecurity

As part of Cybersecurity Awareness Month, students can participate in the Cyber Bowl for a chance to win a prize and gain awareness about cybersecurity issues.

Students can be entered to win an exclusive prize and gain awareness of cybersecurity issues by participating in the Cyber Bowl competition through their myWings portal or here. The competition is between UNF and eight other Florida universities.

As cyber-attack attempts have become more prevalent, cybersecurity awareness for college students is more critical than ever in today’s digital age.

All students, faculty, and staff are encouraged to participate by playing the game, which consists of five multiple-choice questions. The answers do not have to be correct to count as participation. The cybersecurity quiz is open from Oct. 7 until Oct. 18.

UNF participant winners will be contacted at the end of the month. At the end of the competition, three universities will be selected based on the three categories: most participants, the highest percentage of participants and most questions answered correctly.

The scoreboard is updated hourly.

