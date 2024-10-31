Alleged streaker found in UNF Nature Trails

The University of North Florida reported suspicious activity at the UNF Nature Trails.

Two callers reported to the University Police Department descriptions of an “older white male without clothes” running through the UNF Nature Trails around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30. The suspect has not been located or identified, according to the report.

UPD is searching the area, per the report. Anyone with information regarding the suspect is encouraged to contact UPD at 904-620-2800 or through the Silent Witness Program.

___

This is a breaking story. Stay with Spinnaker as the story develops.