Alleged streaker found in UNF Nature Trails

Ethan Leckie, Managing Editor
October 31, 2024

The University of North Florida reported suspicious activity at the UNF Nature Trails.

Two callers reported to the University Police Department descriptions of an “older white male without clothes” running through the UNF Nature Trails around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30. The suspect has not been located or identified, according to the report.

UPD is searching the area, per the report. Anyone with information regarding the suspect is encouraged to contact UPD at 904-620-2800 or through the Silent Witness Program.

___

This is a breaking story. Stay with Spinnaker as the story develops.

About the Contributor
Ethan Leckie
Ethan Leckie, Managing Editor
A foodie, NASCAR fan, and ASMR connoisseur, Ethan Leckie is a fourth-year journalism major at the University of North Florida, minoring in international studies, leadership, and public relations. He first began his involvement with Spinnaker as a volunteer reporter in the fall of 2021 and currently holds the position of Managing Editor. Ethan has always had a passion for writing and hopes to work for a newspaper one day. He enjoys watching YouTube, cooking, and visiting restaurants in his free time. If you see him on campus, strike up a conversation about his pieces - he loves to share his work and engage with others!