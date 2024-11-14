Police Beat: Arrest on campus, road rage, stolen P-Card 

Man arrested on campus

A man was arrested for trespassing on Oct. 10 in Lot 65 outside the Flats at UNF, according to a police report.

The report revealed the man was allegedly involved in a dispute in Lot 65 that was witnessed by a bystander who then made an anonymous call to UNF police.

The call led to the arrest of the man who had already been trespassed from UNF campus on Sept. 4, according to the report.

It is unclear what the man was originally trespassed for and whether he was a former UNF student.

UNF Athletics staff member’s Procurement Card Stolen

A UNF Athletics staff member reported her UNF Procurement Card stolen on Oct. 8, according to a UNF police report.

According to the UNF police report, several suspicious transactions on a UNF employee’s P-Card led UNF Procurement Services to notify the employee on Oct. 8. The employee discovered that the P-Card was stolen from her office drawer after receiving the notification.

According to the UNF Procurement Services website, P-cards are VISA credit cards used by UNF faculty and staff for university-related business.

On Sept. 30 six suspicious transactions were made on the stolen P-Card, according to the report. The UNF police report revealed that the victim claimed she had not used the P-Card since Sept. 19.

UNF police’s investigation revealed multiple unidentified suspects entered the victim’s office and stole the P-Card from her desk drawer. The employee’s desk and office were left unlocked, according to the police report. The report does not state when this incident took place.

Road rage incident on campus

On Oct. 18, a UNF student reported to UPD that someone verbally threatened them during a road rage incident.

The victim was driving across Lot 12 near the Fine Arts Parking Garage Annex, Building 44A, when a truck stopped just before colliding with the moving vehicle, according to the UNF police report.

According to the report, both drivers had a brief conversation outside their vehicles before the victim drove off.

The student in the truck claimed the victim kicked his tire before driving off, according to the report. Video surveillance of the incident revealed this to be untrue.

The victim noticed that the student in the truck was following him as they both drove into Lot 1 and continued to follow him around campus, according to the report. Video surveillance supports this claim.

The student in the truck denied following the victim, according to the report.

The report revealed that the student in the truck allegedly said to the victim, “I have more ammo than you and I am always on campus.” The victim allegedly replied with, “F— you.”

The student in the truck denied making any threats, according to the report.