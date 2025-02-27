UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Wild pitch stymies Baseball’s upset, comeback bid at UF

Ethan Howick, Sports EditorFebruary 27, 2025
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)

In a game where UNF baseball’s six-game winning streak was snapped, the Ospreys may have shown something they didn’t know they are capable of on a Wednesday night in Gainesville; and that’s playing top-tier opponents down-to-the-wire. 

After UNF battled back in the ninth inning and took advantage of a trio of free passes, the eighth-ranked UF baseball team came to the plate with a chance to walk-off the Ospreys. Unusually enough, the Gators didn’t even have to swing the bat as junior Kaden Humphrey’s offering sailed towards the backstop to clinch the 7-6 UF victory.

While this still counts as a loss despite the effort and opponent, there are still plenty of silver linings the Ospreys can take away from this game. UF improved to 9-0 on the season, and all of the Gators’ wins entering Wednesday were by six or more runs. The Ospreys ended that streak and UF had to earn its victory. 

Whether it be walks or hit-by-pitches, the Ospreys scored most of its runs thanks to free passes. UNF drew seven walks, including one in the first three innings, and two in the ninth-inning rally, compared to only three walks surrendered to UF. 

Game Summary

UF jumped out to an early 3-0 lead after a pair of RBI singles in the first and fourth inning. Freshman Brendan Lawson and junior Cade Kurland both notched three hits. 

North Florida’s top four batters: Nick Monile, Carter White, Connor Moore, and Jabin Bates combined for five hits and three RBIs. Two RBIs were sprinkled in the seventh inning when White hit a sacrifice fly and Bates singled to shrink the Ospreys’ deficit to just one run. 

One aspect of the game where UF excelled was its ability to respond quickly whenever UNF started a rally. Following UNF’s two-run seventh inning, UF plated three runs to extend its lead to four. 

Two runs were on a home run by Brody Donay, now tied for second in the country with five long balls. This, ultimately, prevented the Ospreys from taking a lead. 

While down to its final out, UNF freshman pinch-hitter Seth Alford crushed a three-run double to knot the score at 6 apiece. However, UF continued to respond quickly, and ended the game in the bottom of the ninth. 

Three UNF pitchers had scoreless outings with junior Brandon Adams posting the most impressive stint, pitching two scoreless and hitless innings while adding in four strikeouts. 

UNF drops to 6-3 on the young season. All three of the Ospreys’ losses are to Power Four opponents. 

UNF is back in action on Friday hosting Ball State at 6:30 p.m.

