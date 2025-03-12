Ospreys tame Rattlers in wild midweek slugfest

The UNF Baseball team overpowered Florida A&M, defeating the Rattlers 13-10 Wednesday afternoon at Harmon Stadium.

During the team’s final tune up before ASUN conference play, the Ospreys tallied 15 walks and used a four RBI performance from shortstop Mitchell Collins. Despite nearly blowing an eight-run lead, UNF held on for its 10th win of the season.

Game Summary

Four UNF players drew walks to open the second inning, which allowed the Ospreys to bring in two runs thanks to a pair of sacrifice flies. After scoring another run off a bases loaded walk, senior Connor Moore drilled a double down the left field line to extend the Ospreys lead to 4-0.

In the third inning, FAMU cut North Florida’s lead in half thanks to a two-run home run by Matthew Perez. However, it didn’t take long for the Ospreys to respond. Still up 4-2, UNF wasn’t satisfied with its slim lead, and took matters into its own hands.

Collins smacked a double between two walks to load the bases for UNF. The Rattles tried to limit the UNF damage and forced a double play. With two outs in the inning and a wasted opportunity looming, freshman Carter White hit a two-run single to restore North Florida’s four-run advantage.

While FAMU added another run in the fifth to shrink the Ospreys lead to 6-3, North Florida put up its second crooked number in the same inning. Following a trio of free passes, which loaded the bases for UNF, Collins lined another two-run double to extend the Ospreys lead to 9-3.

Overall, FAMU gave up seven free passes, four hit batters and three walks, culminating in a five-run UNF inning. Trailing 11-3, the Rattlers weren’t going down without a fight. In fact, the team from Tallahassee responded in a big way during the next half inning.

After the leadoff hitter reached on an error, FAMU went on a hitting barrage. The Rattlers notched seven consecutive hits and scored seven runs before UNF recorded an out. Now leading by just one, the Ospreys settled down and retired three of the next four batters to preserve the slim 11-10 UNF lead.

North Florida responded by capitalizing on two FAMU errors, pushing its lead to 12-10 going into inning seven. With no surprise to anyone, Collins saved the day again, notching an RBI single, his third hit of the game.

How the Ospreys Held On

“Mitchell’s done a nice job as of late kind of finding his rhythm and figuring out who he is as a hitter,” said head coach Joe Mercadante. “I think he’s got a better feel for his identity. Yeah, he’s a versatile guy that’s got some power.”

Surprisingly, with how the first six innings went, North Florida pitching shut down the Rattlers for the rest of the game. The trio of Zane Starling, Aaron Potter, and Kaden Humphrey tossed scoreless innings. Overall, after six innings, only two runs were scored in the remaining three innings.

UNF defeated FAMU 13-10 in the team’s first home midweek game.

Coaches Thoughts

After the midweek tilt, Mercadante credited his team’s ability to pitch scoreless frames after Florida A&M’s five run sixth.

“We put an emphasis on having good shutdown innings after we scored a nice crooked number like that,” Mercadante said. “And we certainly struggled to seize the momentum when we had it today.”

Furthering his point, Mercadante reiterated UNF’s defensive struggles, but said it’s good to learn these lessons after a win.

“I think it’s important that we play good defense and throw strikes,” he said. “And that [seven run inning by FAMU] started off with an error so we’ve got to be cleaner defensively.”

Mercadante said they will continue relying on senior Collins and his versatile bat.

“[Collins] also does a good job putting the ball in play and we’re going to lean on him a lot and he needs to continue giving us a lot of quality at bats in that spot,” the head coach said.

Heading into the weekend, the Ospreys will open ASUN conference play against Jacksonville University at Harmon Stadium. Rivalries usually bring out the best in teams, but Mercadante doesn’t want his squad too emotional.

“I think the most important thing is again, the emotions not getting a part of you where you lose sight of playing the game,” Mercadante said.

Mercadante said they are ready to begin ASUN play on Friday, Mar. 14 at 6:30 p.m. After the Mar. 11 game, UNF improves to 10-7, while FAMU drops to 6-11.

___

