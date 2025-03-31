Baseball tosses first ever shutout against FGCU, wins second-straight ASUN series

It only took two days for the UNF Baseball team to win the series over Florida Gulf Coast University.

On the backs of strong starting pitching, timely hitting, and nearly perfect fielding, UNF won the first two games over FGCU in convincing fashion, including a run-rule game-two shutout. Even so, a scoreless game three prevented the Ospreys from taking first place in the new Graphite Division.

Game One

In the bottom of the second, starting catcher Santiago Ordonez hammered a home run to left center, drawing first blood for UNF and breaking the scoreless tie. Leading 2-0, the Ospreys weren’t content with the slim advantage.

During the same inning, senior Brady Browning and sophomore Nick Monile laced RBI singles into the outfield, doubling the UNF lead. Following the crooked number, starting pitcher Will Ross tossed consecutive scoreless frames and the Ospreys shutout was preserved until the midway point.

Capitalizing on a shortstop throwing error, FGCU scored its first run in the fifth inning. However, that was all for the Eagles until the eighth inning. Despite allowing 11 baserunners, including eight hits and a trio of free passes, UNF starting pitcher Will Ross pitched into the sixth inning, surrendering only one run.

Now up just 4-2, UNF was determined to file an insurance claim. Browning lifted a fly ball into left field, deep enough to give UNF its fifth run on a sacrifice fly. Storming home was sophomore Mitchell Collins, and the Ospreys now led 5-2.

Continuing on from the eighth, Osprey closer Kaden Humphrey slammed the door shut on the Eagles, shoving just over one inning of hitless baseball while striking out two FGCU players.

Game Two

UNF made quick work of the Eagles in the first game of a Saturday doubleheader. It all started in the first inning when UNF notched its big inning of the series. Connor Moore, Cade Bush, and Drew Leinenbach contributed to a singles barrage. Tyler Gerteisen added an RBI double to make it 3-0 Ospreys.

After this, Seth Alford launched a home run to double the Ospreys lead, capping off a six-run opening inning. UNF continued its scoring onslaught after Moore swatted a long ball. To finish off the record day, freshman Ty Velardo hit his first career home run, securing the run rule for UNF.

Game Three

The Ospreys offense struggled for most of the game. UNF only produced five hits, with four coming from the top of the order. A trio of FGCU runs in the third sealed the finale, and the Eagles salvaged game three.

UNF threw seven pitchers in the series finale, while FGCU needed two arms to shut out the Ospreys. After the series, head coach Joe Mercadante highlighted North Florida’s four-homer weekend.

“We’ve got a lineup that’s certainly multidimensional,” Mercadante said. “We don’t have everyone in our lineup that can hit home runs but we’ve got three or four guys that have the ability.”

Mercante said he doesn’t want his team overly reliant on the long ball, citing how good pitching can stymie power hitters.

“I like that we were able to do different things this series,” the second-year skipper said. “Hit some home runs, that’s going to come with confidence, more game reps, and a lot of it.”

Most of all, Mercadante reiterated the need to create offense, whether it be from a string of hits or walks.

Players who stood out the most, Mercadante said, are starting pitcher Bryson Treichel, who threw seven scoreless innings in game two, and Alford, who homered in the same game.

“Seth Alford’s really starting to come on, a player that played all over the field,” Mercadante said. “As he gets more at bats throughout the season, he’s going to get more comfortable.”

UNF improves to 17-11 and 6-3 in Atlantic Sun play, while FGCU tumbles to 10-18.

The Ospreys will head south to face the University of Florida on Tuesday, April 1, at 6:30 p.m

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.