Last-minute calls and school records: Inside Smilla Kolbe’s history-making indoor season

During preparation for spring break workouts and just a few days before the track and field nationals, UNF senior and UNF women’s cross country runner Smilla Kolbe had been interrupted by a call: she was invited to compete in the championship.

On March 15, Kolbe became a First Team All-American, finishing her indoor years by placing fifth in the 800-meter final at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships.

Under normal circumstances, being a top runner in an event would secure someone’s spot in the NCAA Track and Field championships, but the field was extra competitive this year, so Kolbe didn’t receive the call until spring break after someone was cut.

Despite this being the reason for the call, Kolbe knew she belonged in the national championship.

She said she would’ve made the championship easily every other year, but this year was the hardest year to qualify for nationals.

“It’s so competitive,” Kolbe said. “There’s so many fast women.”

Before the call, Kolbe was fine not running in the championship, even though she and her coach thought she did enough to make nationals. After a few days of realizing she narrowly missed a chance to compete in the national championship, Kolbe turned her focus to the outdoor season, which she believes is her best season.

However, after receiving the call, she instantly decided she wanted to compete.

“When I got the call, I was like, ‘Okay, nice, let’s show them what we can do,’” Kolbe said.

Leading Up To Nationals

Before her breakout senior indoor season, Kolbe said her junior season at UNF was her “breakthrough year.”

“I think consistency is honestly what brought me really far,” Kolbe said. “Not overdoing it so you don’t get hurt.”

Although, having fun during the process was most important, according to Kolbe.

“I have so much fun every single day doing practices, and I think it’s probably one of the biggest success keys,” Kolbe said.

With her main event being the 800-meter, Kolbe set numerous program records during her 2025 indoor season. Opening her indoor campaign at the 2025 Jimmy Carnes Indoor Track & Field Invitational in Gainesville, Kolbe wasted no time starting her record-breaking year.

At the invitational, the senior broke North Florida’s one-mile race record at just over 4.5 minutes. Just one week later, Kolbe broke the UNF program and facility record in the 800-meter with a time of just over two minutes.

This record-breaking performance jumped Kolbe to fourth in the nation in her pinnacle event, the 800-meter.

Nonetheless, Kolbe wasn’t completely satisfied with her time and wanted to keep improving her mark. A few weeks later, the Ospreys ran in the 2025 Celebration Pointe Classic, again, in Gainesville, Florida.

There’s something about Gainesville that made Kolbe want to showcase her talents because the psychology major broke her own 800-meter record once again in the same building.

Following the race, both Kolbe and her coach, Jeff Pigg, UNF Director of Cross Country and Track and Field, believed this win would secure the Hanover, Germany native a spot in the NCAA Championships.

Kolbe spoke highly of Pigg, who helped her get there, mentioning how their energy balances each other out.

“I’m ambitious, I have lots of energy, I want to give 100% each day,” Kolbe said. “So it’s good to have a coach that’s calm; that looks at the longer process.”

After the races in Gainesville, the Ospreys competed in the ASUN Indoor Championship, where UNF finished tied for fifth place following the two-day meet. During this meet, Kolbe set another 800-meter record during the event with a clip of 2:02.98 minutes.

Team Support

While acknowledging that track is mostly an individual sport, Kolbe and her team still cheer for each other’s individual success.

Whenever something positive happens to her team, whether it be an interview with the press or a record-breaking time, the whole squad contributes because it’s “a team effort,” she said.

Following the conclusion of the race, Kolbe realized the magnitude of her triumphs.

“So many people texted me from the university,” Kolbe said. “And of course, some interviews, some radio shows, some live stuff; really exciting.”

Garnering numerous awards, including First Team All-ASUN, ASUN Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and First Team-All American, Kolbe surged past her indoor expectations before even starting her main season, outdoor track, which is currently underway.

Most of all, Kolbe was glad to bring the national spotlight to UNF.

“You have all these big schools that you see there, and then having North Florida fifth in the nation; that is what makes me proud,” said Kolbe. “Definitely more about that instead of my own record.”

Though she found the post-championship attention to be a bit overwhelming, Kolbe was glad to accumulate attention to her favorite sport.

“Being so dominant with breaking these records, it’s cool to see,” Kolbe said. “But I see it more as an honor…I’m not thinking too much about being the greatest runner in the history of UNF in the 800-meter.”

Post-UNF Goals

With the hopes of competing in the 2028 Olympics, Kolbe plans to channel the same mindset that helped her prosper indoors this year — consistency and having fun.

“I had such a good indoor season, and I’m so ready for outdoors,” she said.

Currently, Kolbe is competing in outdoor track and field; she is hoping to compete in LA and finish her college career, majoring in psychology, in Eugene, where the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field championships are held.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.