Lufrano Gallery presents “HABITUS: Contemplative Manifesto”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Lufrano Galley has a new exhibit called “HABITUS: Contemplative Manifesto”. The exhibit features 30 different artists with colorful and intellectual pieces. The exhibit opened January 12th and will be shown until March 12th.

According to the synopsis located in the gallery, this exhibit allows the creators to “express, comment, and reflect on issues that are reforming our world. “Habitus is a system or embodied dispositions, tendencies that organize how individuals perceive the social world around them and react to it”. “We aim to gather the voices of cathartic expression and poetic activism-protest and beauty”. -Habitus synopsis.

The official opening reception will be held January 28th from 5p.m. to 7:30p.m.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].