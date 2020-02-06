What is the Excess Credit Hours Surcharge?

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Most students are aware that 120 credit hours are required to graduate with a Bachelor’s degree. Within each program of study, there are more detailed requirements, but 120 credit hours is the universal graduation threshold. Most students are more concerned with getting to that magic number, but what happens if you go over?

If a student takes more than 120 credit hours, they incur an Excess Credit Hours Surcharge, depending on how many extra hours they have taken and barring certain exceptions. Why does this happen, and what is the purpose?

In 2009, the state of Florida established an Excess Credit Hours Surcharge to “encourage each undergraduate student who enrolls in a state university to complete the student’s respective baccalaureate degree program in the most efficient way possible while providing for access to additional college coursework,” according to the statute.

This means that if a student is taking extra credit hours outside of what is required for the degree, including failed courses or hours dropped after the designated add/drop period, there will be extra fees applied. For students who take credit hours above 120% of the number their program requires, they will be charged an additional 100% of tuition per credit hour.

