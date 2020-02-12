Sanders wins New Hampshire; on to Nevada

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Bernie Sanders won last night’s New Hampshire primary – his first clear victory over rival Democrat Pete Buttigieg after an app malfunction in Iowa that resulted in a recanvass by the Iowa Democratic Party and the suspicions that Sanders was the rightful winner.

With virtually no hitches in the voting method, Sanders placed first, winning nine delegates.

We just won the New Hampshire primary. What we have done together here is nothing short of the beginning of a political revolution. Join us live at our primary night rally in Manchester! https://t.co/OmKd1xIumv — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 12, 2020

Buttigieg followed at second, also winning nine delegates.

Amy Klobuchar came in at third with six delegates.

Elizabeth Warren placed fourth.

Joe Biden – the candidate most assumed to be the Democratic front-runner – placed fifth.

Ultimately, Warren and Biden finished with zero delegates from the state of New Hampshire.

Yesterday, Andrew Yang and Michael Bennet officially announced the dropping of their presidential campaigns after weak finishes in New Hampshire.

“Being your candidate has been the privilege of my life.” pic.twitter.com/deoL2Kx6Pp — Evelyn Yang (@EvelynYang) February 12, 2020

Both Iowa and New Hampshire are considered critical states to win – historically, no Democrat has ever become the party’s presidential nominee without placing either first or second in New Hampshire.

The candidates move on to Nevada, where the state will hold their primary in less than two weeks. The Nevada caucus will be held on February 22, but there will be an early caucusing over the four days prior.

📍New Hampshire today

➡️Next stop, Nevada! Our #FirstintheWest caucus is going to be our most expansive, transparent, & accessible yet! Join us in making history by making a plan to early vote: https://t.co/0jmLLqrcfZ — NV Dems (@nvdems) February 12, 2020

Nevada originally planned to use the same reporting technology as Iowa, but has since nixed that idea before Tom Perez, the Democratic National Convention Chair, demanded a cease in the app’s use.

It is clear that the app in question did not function adequately. It will not be used in Nevada or anywhere else during the primary election process. The technology vendor must provide absolute transparent accounting of what went wrong. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) February 5, 2020

NV Dems Statement on the Iowa Caucus: pic.twitter.com/Yyf6ArV4ie — NV Dems (@nvdems) February 4, 2020

