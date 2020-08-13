Last call for all students to take mandatory COVID-19 education course; due Friday
August 13, 2020
Tomorrow — Friday, August 14th — is the last day for all current students to complete the mandatory COVID-19 Education Course.
This course is relatively simple, with three modules and a final test. The final test must be 100% correct to pass this course.
The course is designed to inform and educate all personnel on what COVID-19 is, how it spreads, its symptoms, and safety measures that can help keep our Osprey Community safe.
The course can currently be accessed through Canvas in the “Courses” section.
