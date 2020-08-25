UNF ranked as one of the best regional colleges in the Southeast

The Princeton Review has listed UNF in a feature of “2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region.” The publication considers UNF to be academically outstanding and well worth consideration when students are searching for colleges.

Students were surveyed by The Princeton Review and they praised the professors, the many organizations, the low tuition, and the abundance of outdoor activities.

Only 655, out of thousands of colleges were put on the list. “This recognition affirms the prestigious reputation of our University to deliver a high quality academic experience and produce talented, highly skilled graduates to serve our regional workforce and beyond,” said President Szymanski to University News.

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].