Inception returns to theaters to celebrate its 10th anniversary: an experience like no other

With Christopher Nolan’s latest film Tenet being released in select theaters today for early viewing, there is a special movie at the box office that continues to confuse and amaze 10 years after it’s release. Inception (2010) has once again been brought to theaters as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.

First of all I’d like to acknowledge that COVID-19 is still a big part of our lives and continues to affect our plans, happenings and many events. As a lover of fine cinema, I believe that if the theaters are following safety precautions and keeping healthy during these unprecedented times then we can once again enjoy movies on the big screen. I was seated more than 2 seats away from any other being and wore a mask during the entirety of the film.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, the film originally aired on big screens in 2010 and dazzled movie-goers with its intense action sequences and intriguing plot. As a 10 year old boy at the time, I was not allowed to see it in theaters and hadn’t watched the movie until a few months ago. When I saw that the film was returning to theaters for a special time only, I had to see this movie in the way Nolan wanted me to.

To summarize the plot in less than a paragraph, the movie features a young man and his quest to get back home to his family. To complete this quest, he must face his true enemies and also his greatest fears. This is a beautiful quest filled with drama, romance, suspense and so many twists and turns. By the end of the movie, you’ll wonder about the choices made by every character and how they affect every part of the plot.

While I have watched this movie on my couch in my living room once or twice, it’s a long movie and I get bored very easily. Being in the theater with no distractions and glued to the screen made for one heck of an experience. There was nothing much like it. The feeling of every footstep, every gunshot and everything going on was truly magnificent. While you can buy some speakers and simulate the experience in your own home, seeing the film on a huge screen was almost like going back to 2010. What was really interesting was the fact that I really couldn’t tell a difference from movies made now to a movie made 10 years ago. In an interview, Nolan said that he wanted his films to stand the test of time and use little to no CGI and focus on practical effects. While his philosophy worked for Inception, other filmmakers have not been able to achieve the same effect. Movies filled with special effects and computerized images usually don’t make it past the few months after they leave theaters. With Nolan’s philosophy and the movie becoming a world-wide sensation, it is easy to see why it’s still stunning even in 2020.

If you want to take away a single thing from this article it could be one of a few things. Movies in theaters are so much better than watching it on your phone screen. While it’s hard to fork up a few bucks and drive yourself to the theater, the viewing experience is completely worthwhile. Another thing is that Christopher Nolan will go down as one of the greatest directors of all time. Lastly Inception is probably the top movie of 2020 and it was released a whole decade ago.

I hope we can all enjoy Tenet in theaters this week and appreciate the work that Cristopher Nolan brings to the big screen.