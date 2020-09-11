Breaking: There will no longer be a Moe’s on campus

Nathan Turoff, Student Government Reporter

“Welcome to Moe’s!” It’s an iconic phrase numerous students were excited to hear on their own campus. Unfortunately, It will be a long time before it may be reality.

Student Government confirmed in a statement that “The Corporate leaders of Moe’s have decided to withdraw from the deal, and we will no longer be getting a Moe’s on campus.”

While disheartening, and not the news students wanted to hear, it is not all that unsurprising – given the current state of the world due to COVID-19. The general campus community seemed very excited for Moe’s and this announcement will be of great disappointment to thousands of people.

