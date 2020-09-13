MOCA opens exhibition celebrating 10 years of partnership with local hospitals

The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) and Art with a Heart in Healthcare (AWAHIH) are celebrating 10 years of partnership with a new exhibition, “A Decade of Art with a Heart: 10 Years of Partnership.”

Since 2008, AWAHIH and MOCA have partnered to offer a healing arts program to Wolfson Children’s Hospital, Nemours’ Children Clinic, Baptist Health and St Vincent Hospital in Jacksonville.

On Sept. 19, the museum will hold a 10-year-anniversary event but the exhibit itself opens on Sept. 12.

Each year, the museum hosts a gallery featuring the patients’ art with a unique theme like 2014’s “Express Your #Selfie,” which encouraged the young artists to “expand upon the basic self-portrait, revealing something more personal.” This year’s theme celebrates all the art of the last decade created by the patients.

“This collaboration, now going on its tenth year, serves as an opportunity for the museum to both celebrate this exceptional program, and the children whose creativity and resiliency shines through each exhibition,” MOCA Jacksonville’s director Caitlín Doherty said in a statement released by UNF.

Students who want to be a part of the event can virtually view the exhibition through Zoom at 11:00 a.m. featuring a look at the exhibition and discussion with facilitators, artists, and teachers.The Zoom registrants will receive a link via email 30 minutes prior to the event start time. Students will also have the option to receive a private in-person tour.

Students can register through eventbrite.com for either in-person or online tours.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].