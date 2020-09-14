UNF hosting events this week to celebrate Constitution Day

On Sept. 17, 1787, the U.S. Constitution was signed, creating the groundwork of a social contract for a nation in its infancy. This week, UNF will be hosting events leading up to Thursday, Sept. 17 to celebrate the 233rd anniversary of the document’s signing.

UNF’s Center for Community-Based Learning, Office of Undergraduate Studies, Student Government and the College of Arts and Sciences partnered with each other to organize a few online events this week.

The school announced the following events in a press release Friday:

Popcorn & Politics: The Pandemic Election

Monday Sept. 14 — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

In this event hosted via Zoom, Dr. Sean Freeder and Prof. Adrienne Lerner will discuss a broad range of topics surrounding the 2020 Election, “from the ballot box to the courts.”

Link: https://unf.zoom.us/j/96540129743

Meeting ID: 965 4012 9743

Passcode: 196808

Virtual Voter Registration, hosted by Florida PIRG

Tuesday Sept. 15 — 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

If you have any questions about updating voter registration, where you need to go to vote or anything else about the election process, you’ll probably find this virtual event helpful.

Meeting Link: https://publicinterestnetwork-org.zoom.us/j/91200439905?pwd=dGNzK2lNSTB5b3RUTE9ZcFZ1OFpnZz09#success

100 Years of the 19th Amendment

Thursday, Sept. 17 — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. via Instagram Live @unfsg and @unfccbl

This event will be a discussion of “how the 19th Amendment failed women of color,” per the description. Rhonda Craig, President of the Detroit Chapter of the League of Women Voters is the feature speaker in this discussion.

For more information about the events this week, click here.

