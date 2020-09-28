Osprey Life and Productions presents UNF Spirit Week

Spirit Week events will be hosted from Monday, Sept. 28 until Oct. 2

It smells like school spirit. Osprey Life and Productions will host several events throughout the week for a fun way to bring the UNF community together. Most of this week’s activities will be virtual, hosted on OLP’s Instagram story (@ospreylife).

Here are the events OLP will be holding this week:

Monday, Sept. 28 — Digital Trivia via Instagram at 6 p.m.

Put on your thinking cap and put your knowledge of random facts to the test.

Tuesday, Sept. 29 — Would You Rather via Instagram at 12 p.m.

Choose which of two scenarios you would rather do on OLP’s Instagram story.

Wednesday, Sept. 30 — Virtual Escape Room via Instagram at 12 p.m.

This event will put a virtual spin on the increasingly popular escape room games. The virtual escape room will feature a series of puzzles and other challenges.

Thursday, Oct. 1 — Riddle Me This via Instagram at 12 p.m.

Can you figure out the answers to a series of riddles on OLP’s Instagram story?

Thursday, Oct. 1 — Swoop Trails at Osprey Plaza 12-2 p.m.

Four tables will be set up around campus giving away a variety of goodies for students to select from.

Friday, Oct. 2 — Drive-In Movie in Lot 18 @ 8 p.m.

Join OLP for a movie night in Lot 18, where they will feature “Black Panther.”

All events are free for students with an Osprey1 Card.

Each day will also feature a theme for students and faculty to show off their school spirit:

