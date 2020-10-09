Video: Construction of UNF’s competition swimming complex

After nearly eight years of waiting patiently, Osprey swimmers will finally get a chance to compete on campus once again as construction finishes on their new Olympic sized swimming pool which is located on the backside of UNF’s state of the art Wellness complex.

