UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

Letter to the Editor: Finally, a Time for Choosing

Thomas Beaucham, Former Student Body President
October 15, 2020

Next week, Student Government (SG) will hold its first election for the Senate since Spring 2018. In the 30 months since senators were last elected by the students, upwards of $10 million in student fees were budgeted by SG. Our student leaders advocated for ideas like free prints in the Library, better lighting on campus, and renovations to the Boathouse, all of which were researched and debated for most of the past decade. Various projects were started, but with little communication to students of their status.  

This leaves many students, including myself, wondering: What has SG accomplished in the past 30 months?

This is not to say SG hasn’t done anything, but SG has not communicated its achievements effectively. All I see on Instagram are the faces of our leaders and some fluffy quotes about what SG should be. What I don’t see is how SG spent the $10 million in student fees, or what projects SG actually completed. As a former member of SG, I know better than most how my fees are spent, but how else would I know if I didn’t have that experience?

Now that I have laid out my criticism, let me say I am happy to see two new groups of leaders emerge: Ignite and Solidarity (two words I can’t say are original, but can’t complain either). Universities like UNF have seen decreases in student participation, and COVID-19 seems to have delivered another obstacle to raising the student body back from its apathetic slumber. I could never have imagined this semester would spark an election, yet these two groups managed to rally their respective teams and recruited some optimistic rising leaders. Combined, they represent an increasingly diverse campus and possess immense potential to serve.

I will not endorse a party because I do not believe my endorsement should (or will) matter. What matters is selecting volunteers you trust to hold SG accountable, to ensure your fees are spent well, and to make your campus a better place to learn, live, and love. My hope is that these future senators never forget us, the ones who (finally) have the chance to choose them. 

I think we owe them a high-turnout election. I think we owe it to ourselves. Please visit each party’s Instagram account and reach out with any questions!

 

And as always, go Ospreys!

SWOOP!

Thomas Beaucham served as UNF’s 45th Student Body President from 2017-2018.

Thomas Beaucham

Former 45th Student Body President (2017-2018)

UNF Student – Master’s of Accountancy Program

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • States in Play: October

    Election Coverage

    States in Play: October

  • Woman on the Street: How do UNF students feel about Kanye West for president?

    Election Coverage

    Woman on the Street: How do UNF students feel about Kanye West for president?

  • State of the race: What polling averages look like

    Election Coverage

    State of the race: What polling averages look like

  • Florida state flag.

    Election Coverage

    Florida voter registration deadline next Tuesday

  • election coverage graphic

    Election Coverage

    Sanders wins New Hampshire; on to Nevada

  • A year out from elections, who

    Election Coverage

    A year out from elections, who’s still running?

  • The big takeaway: the CNN/New York Times democratic debates

    Candidate Coverage

    The big takeaway: the CNN/New York Times democratic debates

  • Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., right, participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN/New York Times at Otterbein University, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

    Candidate Coverage

    AP Debate takeaways: Warren attacked, 70s club avoids age issue

  • Photo of Joe Biden at the 2020 democratic debate

    Election Coverage

    The Latest: Biden says Harris misrepresented busing stance

  • Democratic candidates on stage the Democratic debate in Miami, Fl

    Election Coverage

    The Latest: Dems end debate by touting promise of America

Navigate Right
Activate Search
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
Letter to the Editor: Finally, a Time for Choosing