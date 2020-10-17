Five Halloween movies on Netflix right now

Halloween is right around the corner, which means it’s time to treat yourself to some gruesome and spine-chilling entertainment. Celebrating Halloween can be done right at home. All you need is a Netflix subscription! Here are five of the most thrilling movies available for streaming on Netflix right now.

The Evil Dead (1981)

To kick off the list, we have Sam Raimi’s first big feature film. “The Evil Dead” is about a group of college students who become possessed while vacationing in the woods. This nightmare-inducing cult classic should be on everybody’s watchlist this month.

Zodiac (2007)

Are you into true crime? This next one’s for you. David Fincher’s “Zodiac” is a criminal psychological thriller that will send chills down your spine. The film is based on true events following the serial killer’s sporadic murders during the 1960s and 1970s.

“Poltergeist” (1982)

Making its way onto the list is another classic from 1982. “Poltergeist” is the perfect ‘80s horror flick to get you into the Halloween spirit. The film follows a family whose home becomes infested with unfriendly ghosts. “Poltergeist” is a paranormal cult classic and is regarded as one of the best horror films of all time.

“Cape Fear” (1991)

Next up is Martin Scorsese’s remake of J. Lee Thompson’s 1992 thriller, “Cape Fear.” In this creepy psycho-slasher, Robert De Niro plays a violent stalker that terrorizes a family in the name of revenge. “Cape Fear” is a gut wrenching movie bound to make you feel uneasy.

“Train to Busan” (2016)

What’s more terrifying than zombies? Edgar Wright’s “Train To Busan” is a South Korean film about a virus that breaks out on a train from Seoul to Busan. This enthralling action-thriller will have you at the edge of your seat.

All of the movies mentioned above are currently available for streaming on Netflix.

