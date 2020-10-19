Senator Kamala Harris brings campaign to Florida

Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris brings her campaign to Jacksonville to encourage early voting after a pause due to several of her staff testing positive for COVID-19.

Among the first day of in-person voting, Senator Harris will first travel to Orlando for an early voting drive-in rally today at 11:15a.m. The event is meant to encourage residents to mobilize their communities and vote early, according to News4Jax.

Senator Harris will then travel to Jacksonville to encourage locals to vote early at 4:30p.m. Details about the location of the event have not yet been released to the public.

Featured image by Gage Skidmore.

__