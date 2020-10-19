UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Senator Kamala Harris brings campaign to Florida

Darvin Nelson, News Editor
October 19, 2020

Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris brings her campaign to Jacksonville to encourage early voting after a pause due to several of her staff testing positive for COVID-19. 

Among the first day of in-person voting, Senator Harris will first travel to Orlando for an early voting drive-in rally today at 11:15a.m. The event is meant to encourage residents to mobilize their communities and vote early, according to News4Jax.

Senator Harris will then travel to Jacksonville to encourage locals to vote early at 4:30p.m. Details about the location of the event have not yet been released to the public.

Featured image by Gage Skidmore.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

