UNF sees slight decrease in COVID cases

The number of COVID-19 cases at UNF has decreased since last week. From Oct. 16 to Oct. 22, the University reported a smaller number of 31 new student cases, and 6 new employee cases.

Previously, the University recorded 41 new student cases 2 weeks ago, with roughly one third of those cases occurring among students that live on-campus.

The decrease was primarily among students living off-campus, with 18 testing positive, compared with 27 the previous week. However, in regards to on-campus cases, there was only one less case than the previous week.

While this may be good news in the short term, and it is nothing compared to the 100% increase in cases at the start of Oct., the fight is far from over and these numbers will only go down as long as the UNF community responsibly practices social distancing, wears masks, and monitors health.

