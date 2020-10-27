Jacksonville mask mandate will expire today unless extended by mayor

The executive order that has kept masks mandatory in Jacksonville since June will expire today at 5 p.m. if Mayor Lenny Curry decides to not extend it. The order has been continuously extended every 30 days.

Mayor Curry was reportedly supposed to make a decision on the order in the afternoon after meeting with hospital executives. As Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has moved into stage three of the reopening process, health officials still urge the public to wear facial coverings when they cannot social distance.

Despite if Mayor Curry ends the order, businesses can still make their own personal decisions on whether to mandate masks when entering their facilities. According to News4Jax, The Duval County School Board will make no changes to their facial covering policies even if the Mayor decides to rescind the order.

