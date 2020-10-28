UNF School of Music showcases first annual Opera Gala
October 28, 2020
The School of Music is putting on an event like never before with their first annual Opera Gala.
The virtual gala, which will premiere at 7 p.m. on Oct. 30, can be viewed here.
Watch the video below to hear director Dr. John Daugherty and student Elizabeth Kirkconnell discuss the event.
