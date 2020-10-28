UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

UNF School of Music showcases first annual Opera Gala

Kaitlyn Bowers, Features Editor
October 28, 2020

The School of Music is putting on an event like never before with their first annual Opera Gala. 

The virtual gala, which will premiere at 7 p.m. on Oct. 30, can be viewed here

Watch the video below to hear director Dr. John Daugherty and student Elizabeth Kirkconnell discuss the event.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

About the Writer
Kaitlyn Bowers,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left

  • Entertainment

    ‘Spoilercast’ reviews ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’

  • cursed films

    Entertainment

    ‘Cursed Films’ reviews ‘The Bye Bye Man’

  • UNF celebrates Interfaith Week:

    Events

    UNF celebrates Interfaith Week: ‘Religious and Nonreligious United for Social Change’

  • The art of college pranks

    Entertainment

    The art of college pranks

  • Frame from ABC

    Entertainment

    Benefits of talking to yourself and when to worry

  • Entertainment

    ‘The Spinn’ discusses town halls and Amy Coney Barrett

  • "The Cabin in the Woods"

    Entertainment

    Halloween Film Review: “The Cabin in the Woods”

  • Photo by Darvin Nelson

    Entertainment

    Downtown Jacksonville to host numerous Halloween events

  • Review of

    Entertainment

    Review of ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’

  • Five Halloween movies on Netflix right now

    Entertainment

    Five Halloween movies on Netflix right now

Navigate Right
Activate Search
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
UNF School of Music showcases first annual Opera Gala