ASUN releases revised conference basketball schedule; how it affects UNF

John Watson, Sports Editor
October 29, 2020

Featured Image: Darvin Nelson

There has been a minor change in format this season as the ASUN conference has announced a revised schedule for conference play in men’s and women’s basketball.

The ASUN released their press release on Tuesday and the highlight of the news is the new single-site format. Teams will still play all 16 regular-season conference games but now with the revised schedule, teams will square off against each other in a two game series on the same weekend in the same venue. ASUN Commissioner Ted Gumbart said this about the schedule in the release.

“This scheduling model gives our teams and student-athletes the greatest chance to complete a full slate of conference games,” said Gumbart. “The health and safety of our student-athletes and our university communities remain at the forefront of all our decisions on athletic competition. We recognize the possibility of a competitive interruption due to the pandemic, but this plan provides the greatest opportunity for our teams to compete safely.”

Men’s basketball games will start on New Year’s Eve and conclude on Feb. 27 with games on Thursdays and Saturdays. Women’s basketball games will start on New Years Day and conclude on Feb. 28. 

So, what does UNF’s conference schedule look like now?

 

Men’s basketball

At Stetson on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2

Vs. Kennesaw State on Jan. 7 and Jan. 9

At Jacksonville on Jan. 14 and Jan. 16

Vs. North Alabama on Jan. 28 and Jan. 30

At Liberty on Feb. 4 and Feb. 6

Vs. Bellarmine of Feb. 11 and Feb. 13

At Lipscomb on Feb. 18 and Feb. 20

Vs. FGCU on Feb. 25 and Feb. 27

 

Women’s basketball

Vs. Stetson on Jan. 1 and Jan. 3

At Kennesaw State on Jan. 8 and Jan. 10

Vs. Jacksonville on Jan. 15 and Jan. 17

At North Alabama on Jan. 29 and Jan. 31

Vs. Liberty on Feb. 5 and Feb. 7

At Bellarmine of Feb. 12 and Feb. 14

Vs. Lipscomb on Feb. 19 and Feb. 21

At FGCU on Feb. 26 and Feb. 28

 

While these are just conference matchups, there is little to be known about UNF’s non-conference schedule except for UNF participating in a multi-team event at NC State and the Ospreys heading to UF to take on the Gators in December.

About the Writer
John Watson, Sports Editor

email: [email protected]

