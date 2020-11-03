2020 US Election update: Trump ‘very likely’ to win Florida

As the ballots for the 2020 Presidential Election continue to be counted, it seems that President Trump is closing in on a win in Florida.

According to the Associated Press, as of 10:10 p.m., Trump is ahead by about 3 points, with 94% of the votes being counted.

While some votes still need counting, it’s possible that Duval will be seven points to the left of Florida, which would mark the first time this has occurred since the 1980 election.

In addition to the presidential election, Floridians are also voting on several other proposals, such as gradually raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour and requiring citizenship to be able to vote in Florida elections.

While the New York Times cites the likelihood of Trump winning Florida as “very likely,” only time will tell who the winner will truly be. Spinnaker will offer more updates as they come.

