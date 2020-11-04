UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

2020 U.S. Election Update: President Trump wins Florida, AP reports

Zach Yearwood, Managing Editor
November 4, 2020

President Trump has won Florida, the Associated Press reported at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday. The key swing state was considered a must-win in the president’s re-election bid.

Despite losing Duval County, the president managed to make up for it with a strong showing in the Miami-Dade area, gaining almost 200,000 more votes than he did in 2016, according to NBC News

All eyes are now on Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, as the results in those three states will likely determine the outcome of the election. The president won all three in 2016 and looks to repeat that outcome.

Spinnaker will continue to provide updates on the 2020 Election results.

