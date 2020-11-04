Election Update: Where do things stand?

It’s the day after the election, and there appears to be no clear winner. As of writing, neither candidate has reached the 270-electoral threshold to win the presidency. Overall, Joe Biden is ahead with 224 electoral votes, with Donald Trump just behind with 213. About 86% of the estimated votes have been counted, according to NBC News.

The reason for the delay is several close races in several swing states, including, but not limited to, Arizona, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Michigan, and Wisconsin. 101 electoral votes are still up for grabs, and these swing states hold the votes. Most of these swing states are too close to call at the moment, despite the fact that over ninety percent of the votes have been counted in some of them.

One interesting thing is that Trump won Florida, much sooner than some people had anticipated, and by an even higher margin than he did in 2016. Florida has often been seen as the poster child of tricky swing states, with its large number of electoral votes and diverse voting bloc. Florida is infamous for its role in the controversial 2000 election and subsequent voting issues. However, Trump managed to land a solid win in the Sunshine State, much earlier than any of the other traditional swing states.

The results of the election are not expected to be finalized for several days, as the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a large increase in mail-in votes, which are still being counted in many states. Spinnaker will continue to give updates as results come in.

__