Walk-Ons talk world series drama, Jake Luton and covering high school football
November 4, 2020
What is going on with Justin Turner and his defiant world series celebration? Why haven’t the Jaguars fired Dave Caldwell and Doug Marrone? Who is this new sports writer for the Palm Beach Post? We talk about all that and more in this week’s episode of “The Walk-Ons”.
Full Episode:
_
