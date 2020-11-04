UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Walk-Ons talk world series drama, Jake Luton and covering high school football

John Watson, Sports Editor
November 4, 2020

What is going on with Justin Turner and his defiant world series celebration? Why haven’t the Jaguars fired Dave Caldwell and Doug Marrone? Who is this new sports writer for the Palm Beach Post? We talk about all that and more in this week’s episode of “The Walk-Ons”.

Full Episode:

_

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

John Watson, Sports Editor

email: [email protected]

Walk-Ons talk world series drama, Jake Luton and covering high school football