UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

UNF MBB picks up two additional non-conference opponents out of North Carolina

Riley Platt, Sports Writer
November 5, 2020

While not much is known regarding the Osprey’s MBB non-conference schedule, Wednesday and Thursday announcements revealed two new pieces of the puzzle. This came when both the High Point Panthers and the East Carolina Pirates released their non-conference slate via the teams’ Twitter pages.

The Panthers are a member of the Big South Conference, and are no stranger to the Ospreys. Last season, the two faced off at UNF Arena, with the Ospreys winning 93–70. High Point will host this year’s matchup, taking place on Saturday, Dec. 5. Unfortunately, the school’s brand new $130M Qubein Arena is not ready for competition yet, so the game will be played at the Millis Athletic Convocation Center.

When the two teams met last December, UNF forward Carter Hendricksen scored 23 points, a career-high performance. Last season, the Panthers finished last in the Big South, rounding out the year with a 9-23 record. This should be a bounce back year, making this matchup no easy task for the Ospreys.

East Carolina revealed their schedule, revealing a contest with the Ospreys on Thursday, Dec. 10. The Pirates were a bottom-tier team in the American Athletic Conference last season, finishing 11–20. While ECU is coming off of a rough year, this is still a big-time opponent out of a major conference for UNF. 

The game will take place at ECU’s Williams Arena in Greenville, North Carolina. Playing a higher level team should prove to be a great opportunity for the Ospreys to improve before taking on the ASUN in-conference slate. Of the six tentative non-conference games for the Ospreys, five of them are set to take place in the state of North Carolina.

UNF is yet to make an official announcement regarding any non-conference games. However, as more teams release their non-conference schedules, the Ospreys have been seen in a few of these releases, including that of the Florida Gators. With only three weeks until the season is set to start, we should see more opponents of the Ospreys announced day by day. Follow along with Spinnaker Sports to be updated when these matchups are inevitably announced in the coming weeks.

_

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

About the Writer
Riley Platt,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Jacksonville artist goes against the paint

    Features

    Jacksonville artist goes against the paint

  • Photo courtesy of CNN

    Latest Stories

    Can President Trump really stop votes from being counted?

  • Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden takes off his face mask as he arrives to speak, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

    Latest Stories

    AP: Biden pushes closer to victory in race for the White House

  • Walk-Ons talk world series drama, Jake Luton and covering high school football

    Latest Stories

    Walk-Ons talk world series drama, Jake Luton and covering high school football

  • Opinions

    Election Opinions

    Election Opinion: America prides itself as a beacon of democracy, but is it really?

  • The Flaming Lips

    Entertainment

    Bubble concerts: the newest way to enjoy live music

  • Florida votes to increase minimum wage to $15 an hour

    Latest Stories

    Florida votes to increase minimum wage to $15 an hour

  • Dealing with the upcoming flu season among COVID-19

    Features

    Dealing with the upcoming flu season among COVID-19

  • election coverage graphic

    Latest Stories

    Election Update: Where do things stand?

  • election coverage graphic

    Latest Stories

    2020 U.S. Election Update: President Trump wins Florida, AP reports

Navigate Right
Activate Search
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
UNF MBB picks up two additional non-conference opponents out of North Carolina