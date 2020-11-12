UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF MBB full schedule rundown; limited travel due to COVID-19

Riley Platt, Sports Writer
November 12, 2020

With two weeks until first tip off, we finally know what the full schedule looks like for UNF men’s basketball. While things took much longer this year due to COVID-19, we can now say for certain that we have a full schedule.

Along with the schedule release, we also learned that fans will be allowed at UNF home games! New gameday policies will be in place to help minimize the spread of COVID-19. These include spread out seating, mask requirements, mobile tickets, and a clear bag policy. While these aspects will certainly change the typical UNF gameday, fans should be glad as many schools are not allowing fans at all. 

The Ospreys will play 12 home games, including four non-conference matchups. The season begins in Raleigh, North Carolina, where the Ospreys will face both Eastern Kentucky and NC State in the Mako Medical Wolfpack Invitational on Nov. 25 and Nov. 27. Just two days later, the Ospreys will flock to Coral Gables, where they will take on Miami. 

Things do not get any easier, as UNF hits the road to take on Florida State, who won the ACC championship last season. The lengthy road trip continues as the squad heads to North Carolina once again to face High Point, who UNF defeated last season 93-70 in Jacksonville. 

At long last, the Ospreys will open up their home slate with a matchup against Florida Atlantic (FAU) on Dec. 7. Following this is yet another trip to North Carolina to play East Carolina. Just two days later, UNF will return home to take on Florida International (FIU). Perhaps the highlight of the non-conference schedule takes place on Dec. 16, when the Ospreys head to Gainesville to face off against the Florida Gators. The non-conference slate wraps up with home dates against Flagler and Edward Waters.

Conference play will begin on New Year’s Day against Stetson in Deland. The format for ASUN games will be back-to-back games against the same opponent on Fridays and Saturdays. The first home ASUN series will be against Kennesaw State on Jan. 8-9. Other highlights on the ASUN slate includes a road series at Jacksonville (Jan. 15-16), a road trip to Lynchburg to take on Liberty (Feb. 5-6) and a home series against Florida Gulf Coast to end the regular season (Feb. 26-27).

Here is what the full schedule will look like:

Full Schedule (Times not yet announced)

Nov. 25- vs. Eastern Kentucky (in Raleigh)

Nov. 27- vs. NC State (in Raleigh)

Nov. 29- @ Miami

Dec. 2- @ Florida State

Dec. 5- @ High Point

Dec. 7- vs. Florida Atlantic

Dec. 10- @ East Carolina

Dec. 12- vs. Florida International

Dec. 16- @ Florida

Dec. 19- vs. Flagler

Dec. 21- vs. Edward Waters

Jan. 1- @ Stetson

Jan. 2- @ Stetson

Jan. 8- vs. Kennesaw State

Jan. 9- vs. Kennesaw State

Jan. 15- @ Jacksonville

Jan. 16- @ Jacksonville

Jan. 29- vs. North Alabama

Jan. 30- vs. North Alabama

Feb. 5- @ Liberty

Feb. 6- @ Liberty

Feb. 12- vs. Bellarmine

Feb. 13- vs. Bellarmine

Feb. 19- @ Lipscomb

Feb. 20- @ Lipscomb

Feb. 26- vs. Florida Gulf Coast

Feb. 27- vs. Florida Gulf Coast

__

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

 

