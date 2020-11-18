Can Jake Luton be a long-term option at QB for the Jaguars?

Featured Image: AP Photo/Mike Roemer

If any team knows a thing or two about quarterback issues, it’s the Jacksonville Jaguars. From taking Blaine Gabbert in the first round (2011) to watching Nick Foles go down in his first game with the team (2019), the Jags have had a rough time when it comes to finding quality quarterbacks.

While “Minshew Mania” buzz ran rampant in 2019 with Gardner Minshew II’s bursting onto the scene, that craze came to a screeching halt after a poor start this season. Due to a thumb injury, Minshew became unavailable, leaving a void at the tumultuous quarterback position yet again for Jacksonville.

Backup Mike Glennon saw action against the Chargers, but the team decided to go with rookie Jake Luton out of Oregon State, as the new starter going forward. With a veteran like Mike Glennon, you know what you’ve got to work with. On the flipside, giving Luton the reins of a team bound for a top five draft pick is a pretty smart decision. By doing this, you learn what you have with your rookie.

In his debut against the Texans, Luton played a solid game. Despite frequent miscommunication with his receivers, he put the Jaguars in position to win. Unfortunately, they came up short on a failed two point conversion. All things considered, the rookie showed great promise in his first ever NFL appearance.

On Sunday, the Jaguars traveled to Green Bay to face the Packers as significant underdogs. Against all odds, the Jags gave Aaron Rodgers and company a run for their money. Luton threw an interception, but was able to pass for 169 yards and a touchdown. His second game may have proved a regression for his statline, but this is to be expected with the Packers being one of the best teams in the league.

The combination of elite quarterback prospects available and the likelihood of the Jaguars having a high draft position begs the question: Will Jacksonville allow Jake Luton to make a case to be a long-term option for the team at QB? This will likely not be how things play out, but it’s certainly something to think about. With a strong performance Sunday against one of the league’s best, it suggests the possibility that this team could win some games throughout the rest of the season. This would, in theory, drop the Jags to a lower draft pick.

Depending on how things play out, the best quarterback prospects could go off the board quickly. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields are considered by many to be locks as the first two picks, so getting the QB Jacksonville wants could be a challenge, especially with the abundance of NFL teams with poor records this season. If the Jaguars were to fall a few spots, they could always try to trade up for a higher pick, but the aforementioned stars aren’t the only QB’s on the board. Other highly-touted quarterback prospects include guys like Zach Wilson (BYU) and Trey Lance (North Dakota State). But what if Jake Luton blossoms into a promising option down the road in the remainder of the current season? Would the Jags be willing to wait and get someone they undoubtedly covet? It’s hard to tell as it will be a long time before we know who is drafting from which spot, but it’s definitely something to keep an eye on.

__