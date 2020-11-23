UNF Bookstore ‘More the Merrier Sale’ on Wednesday
November 23, 2020
The UNF Bookstore will be having a “More the Merrier” cyber sale from Wednesday, Nov. 25 until Monday, Nov. 30.
Gifts, clothing, and accessories will be discounted.
Ospreys can save more on eligible items with this tiered offer: 20% off one, 25% off two, 30% off 3 or more. You can visit the UNF Bookstore website to browse.
Featured Image by Emily Echevarria.
__
For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.