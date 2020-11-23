UNF Bookstore ‘More the Merrier Sale’ on Wednesday

The UNF Bookstore will be having a “More the Merrier” cyber sale from Wednesday, Nov. 25 until Monday, Nov. 30.

Gifts, clothing, and accessories will be discounted.

Ospreys can save more on eligible items with this tiered offer: 20% off one, 25% off two, 30% off 3 or more. You can visit the UNF Bookstore website to browse.

Featured Image by Emily Echevarria.

__