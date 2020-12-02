UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Delicious gingerbread men recipe

Morgan Jeremy, Reporter
December 2, 2020

As we get closer to Christmas, one of the best ways to get into the holiday spirit is to start baking. Here’s a recipe for a classic Christmas favorite to get you started. 

Here are the ingredients you will need:

  • 3 cups flour
  • 2 tsp. ground ginger
  • 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
  • 1 tsp. baking soda
  • ¼ tsp. nutmeg
  • ¼ tsp. Salt
  • ¾ cup (1½ sticks) butter
  • ¾ cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • ½ cup molasses
  • 1 egg

Royal Icing:

  • 2 large egg whites of 5 Tbs. meringue powder
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 3 cups confectioner’s sugar

First, mix flour, ginger, cinnamon, baking soda, nutmeg and salt in a large bowl. Set aside.

In another bowl, beat butter and brown sugar on medium speed. Add molasses and eggs and beat well.

Once combined, slowly add the flour mixture until well mixed. Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight.

Next, preheat the oven to 350°. On a floured surface, roll out the dough to ¼ inch thickness. Use cookie cutters to cut out desired shapes. Then place the cookies 1 inch apart on a non-greased baking sheet. Bake for 8-10 minutes until the edges are set and just beginning to brown.

While the cookies are cooling, in a medium bowl, beat the egg whites with the vanilla until frothy. Add the confectioner’s sugar and beat at low speed until smooth and shiny. Then transfer into a piping bag and decorate!

 

