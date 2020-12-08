UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Five helpful tips for exam week

As we approach final exams this week, here are five helpful tips to make sure you ace your assessments.

Study using multiple methods

Research has proven that the way you study has a much more significant effect on your performance than the amount of time you spend studying. Therefore, it is important to utilize various methods until you find which one works best for you. Some examples of productive ways include making flashcards, reading your notes aloud, rewriting your notes and taking practice tests.

Take breaks

Studying the same material for extended periods of time can be extremely exhausting and, in some cases, counterproductive. Instead, break up your study time into smaller segments to maximize your productivity.

Get plenty of rest

Getting quality sleep is crucial when it comes to preparing to take your exams. It is recommended that college students get anywhere between seven to nine hours of sleep each night. 

Eat healthy and stay hydrated

Like sleep, a healthy diet has significant effects on your ability to focus, memorize material, and comprehend information. For a healthy college diet, nutritionists recommend getting lots of nutrients from fruits and vegetables and drinking 2.7 to 3.7 liters of water a day.

Be active

Because exercise activates the same part of the brain involved in verbal memory and learning, you are more likely to remember information if you exercise. According to health experts, even 10 minutes of walking per day can significantly improve your memory!

Five helpful tips for exam week