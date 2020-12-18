Top three COVID-19 areas in Duval

Duval County, which includes UNF, is one of the most populous counties in Florida. As such, one would assume that they would have a high number of COVID-19 infections, and that would be correct. But where specifically in the county have been particular hotspots?

As of writing, Duval County has the sixth highest number of COVID cases out of all the counties of Florida. It isn’t even close, with the next runner up, that being Pinellas County, has over ten thousand less cases, despite having a slightly larger population.

According to data from the Florida Department of Health, there are 3 particular areas that have been hotspots of COVID activity. It’s important to note that this analysis was done via zip code, and not all zip code areas are the same size and population.

The highest number of COVID-19 cases in Duval County is the zone north of the main city and the St. Johns River, zip code 32218. It encompasses the area south of Four Creeks State Forest, and includes Oceanway and the Jacksonville Zoo. It is not surprising that this area has the highest number of COVID cases, as it also contains JAX airport, which would see COVID spread via travel.

The second highest hotspot would be further south, the stretch of area that is west of the St. Johns River, east of State Road 23, zip code 32210. It is south of Interstate 10, north of Jacksonville Heights, and encompasses a portion of Interstate 295

Alarmingly, the third largest hotspot, while not UNF itself, is actually right next to UNF, surrounding it on the north and west sides, at zip code 32246. This area includes the St. Johns Town Center, as seen on the map.

It will be interesting to see how these hotspots develop as UNF students leave for winter break, and as the new vaccine is released. Spinnaker will follow this story as it develops.

