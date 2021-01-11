The UNF bookstore is having a sale this week

The UNF Bookstore is hosting a sale for Jansport backpacks starting today, Jan. 11, through Friday, Jan. 29. All eligible items will be 25% off both in-store and online.

The bookstore will also be hosting a sale for drinkware starting Tuesday, Jan. 12, through Friday, Jan. 15. All eligible items will be 20% off both in-store and online.

