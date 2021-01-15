The JCPenney Suit Up event is back this semester

The JCPenney event that provides UNF students and alumni with discounts on career dress apparel is back. The sale is being held on Friday, Jan. 15 through Sunday, Jan. 17.

JCPenney, located at the Avenues Mall, and through its online store is offering up to an extra 30 percent off on apparel such as suits, dresses, sport coats, dress pants, scrubs, shoes and accessories.

To receive this 30 percent off coupon, text “OSPREYS” to 67292.

Avenues Mall, 10308 Southside Blvd.

