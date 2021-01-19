UNF faces yet another burglary at The Flats

UPD’s officers were dispatched to The Flats to investigate a burglary committed early Sunday morning, Jan. 17, 2021.

The victim was away from their apartment between 2:30 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. and stated that their front door was unlocked while away. The victim noticed items were missing from their apartment when they woke up around 10:00 a.m. According to the alert, there were no signs of forced entry to the apartment. There is also no suspect information available at this time.

Spinnaker will keep you updated.

