Free facilitated growth program for veteran business owners

This spring, military veteran business owners are being offered a free facilitated growth program by The Military and Veterans Resource Center at the University of North Florida and Veterans Florida. In the program, participants will have the opportunity to engage in a small group setting with facilitators and entrepreneurial experts who will offer feedback on individual businesses.

This program hopes to help participants work on strategies that will successfully help grow their businesses.

It is an eight-week program that hosts three-hour sessions that begin Saturday, Feb. 13 and end Saturday, April 3. Courses will be led by Dr. Diane Denslow and Dr. Martin Luytjes.

“Many people have suffered major economic loss during the pandemic, and this has added to the demand for our small-business growth program,” said Diane Denslow, the program instructor. “We are excited to offer this program as a service to give back to our military veteran community.”

For more information, contact Diane Denslow at [email protected].

To register by Wednesday, Jan. 27 click here.

