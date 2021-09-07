Study tips for incoming students

Starting college can be intimidating for incoming students, due to the academic load that often requires a different approach than the one once used in high school. Here are some tips to get on the right track with your studying this semester.

Take notes

A classic, but it works. Even if your instructor goes over the powerpoint in class, that you know is already posted on canvas, take notes anyways. Not only can notes be really helpful with retaining information, but they give you a chance to keep a hold of verbal information the instructor may have shared with you that's not on canvas. Also, try reviewing your notes before each class period. This may help you remember what you're learning.

Sleep

Running on no sleep may seem like the best approach to getting your work done. However, it can actually be counterproductive and work against you. It’s important for our brains to be fully rested in order to function properly and most effectively, so get your rest.

Flash Cards

The amount of concepts you might need to retain for an exam may seem overwhelming. In this case, make flashcards for what you need to know. Eliminate all the information aside from the important details. This way you can hone in on what you need to know without feeling anxious about the amount of information on the page in front of you.

Study with your peers or classmates

Group studying can be an incredibly effective way to learn material. Try teaching each other concepts you need to know to make sure that you understand the material. Teaching others about the material you need to understand is a great way to see if you know the material yourself.

Do not procrastinate

Despite how lazy you may feel, don’t wait until the night before an exam to cram. Most likely, this method won’t work great. Instead, refresh yourself on material daily leading up to the exam and take a 30 minute break in between studying new concepts. This is best practice for memory retention.

Don’t be scared to ask for help

You feel like you’ve tried everything and nothing is working out for you. Don’t be discouraged! Luckily, the university has resources to help you. Student Academic Services at UNF is a division of Undergraduate Studies that provides students support including peer tutoring, Supplemental Instruction, academic coaching, and other peer assisted programming. Don’t be afraid to use this resource as an advantage.

